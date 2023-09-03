The police arrested a 40-year-old man from the Noord-Holland village of Bovenkarspel on Saturday afternoon, who may have had something to do with the death of a man from nearby Enkhuizen. The 41-year-old man had been found seriously injured Thursday morning in a building in the village of Grootebroek, which is part of the municipality of Stede Broec. Two days later, he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, the police reported on Sunday.

The police received a report of a seriously injured man in a building on the Zesstedenweg in Grootebroek around 11 a.m. on Thursday. When the police arrived at the building, a man fled from the scene.

De man die donderdagochtend 31 augustus in een pand op de Zesstedenweg in #Grootebroek zwaargewond werd aangetroffen; is zaterdag in het ziekenhuis aan zijn verwondingen overleden. Het gaat om een 41-jarige man uit #Enkhuizen.



Lees verder: https://t.co/rcZb3uYf65 — Politie Eenheid Noord-Holland (@POL_Eenheid_NH) September 3, 2023

However, it is still not known how the deceased man was injured. The police are asking witnesses and others who can provide information to come forward. The man who was arrested is still in custody. His involvement in the case is still under investigation.