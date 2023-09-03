In celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary, the Rijksmuseum and Disney will collaborate in the near future. The American media company and the Dutch museum will develop several projects to bring more people into contact with the stories they both have to tell, the two announced on Sunday.



On October 16, it will be exactly a century since the Walt Disney Company was founded. To mark this anniversary, the company is entering into special collaborations with key local players around the world.



"At the museum, there's a story for everyone," says Hendrikje Crebolder, director of development and media at the Rijksmuseum. "By partnering with Disney, we hope more families and children will discover and be inspired by these stories, just as the Walt Disney Company has done for nearly a hundred years. Think, for example, of the many clocks, keys, cabinets, and teapots in their iconic films that are inspired by famous objects in European art."



The Rijksmuseum is already working with Donald Duck magazine, which Disney has licensed in the Netherlands with media company DPG.

For instance, children and young adults receive a special edition of Donald Duck during their visit to the museum organized by the school. These usually cover topics related to the exhibitions of the Rijksmuseum. Currently, this theme is the painter Vermeer. The partnership was awarded the Significant Media Prize in 2019, Trouw reported.