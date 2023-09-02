PSV had a hectic transfer deadline day. The KNVB cup holders brought back an old favorite in Hirving Lozano. The Mexican winger was a huge fan favorite at the club from 2017-2019. He is joining from Napoli in Italy for a reported 15 million euros. PSV had money to spend due to the sale of midfielder Ibrahim Sangare to English side Nottingham Forest.

Lozano will sign a contract for five seasons. “It was my wish and my family’s wish to return here. Our first stay here was special, and it has stuck with me,” said the 64-time Mexican international.

PSV won the title with Lozano in the side in the 2017-18 season under manager Philippe Cocu. It is still the last time PSV has won it. Lozano also won the Italian league last season with Napoli.

Johan Bakayoko rejected the offer from English side Brentford to stay with Peter Bosz’s side, with Anwar El Ghazi having his contract terminated by mutual consent. Bosz will have plenty of options from the wing this season with Lozano, Bakayoko, and Noa Lang, who was signed earlier this summer from Club Brugge.

However, PSV must fill the gap that Ibrahim Sangare will leave in midfield. The Ivorian has joined Nottingham Forest in England for 35 million. Sangare departs Eindhoven, having won the KNVB Cup twice and the Johan Cruijff Schaal three times.

PSV also struck a deal very late in the day to sign Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap. PSV had been searching for a centre-back for a while, with Bosz showing his displeasure with the performances of Andre Ramalho by putting him on the bench for the Champions League qualifier against Rangers in midweek.

Bella-Kotchap made his first two appearances for the German national side last year. He played one season for Southampton, in which the club was relegated to the second division in England, the Championship.