The Public Prosecution Service (OM) demanded six years in prison for 20-year-old Leon A. from Rotterdam at the Dordrecht District Court on Friday. He is suspected of planting an explosive device at the Lobi BBQ snack bar on the Hoefkade in The Hague on Nov. 28 last year. In addition, on Nov. 27, 2022, he allegedly shot at a restaurant belonging to the same chain on Claes de Vrieselaan in Rotterdam.

The man from Rotterdam is also suspected of attempted aggravated assault at Leeuwenhorst in Ede on Nov. 9 and 10 last year, and of shooting at houses on the Nieuwehaven in Rotterdam on July 18 last year.

A.'s friend, Xavierno L. (20) from Capelle aan den IJssel, is also suspected of involvement in the attacks on the restaurants. The Public Prosecution Service demanded 30 months in prison against him, 10 months of which were suspended.

The OM spoke of "foul intimidation" that put others "in mortal danger." There were no injuries, "but," the prosecutor said, "there was a cleaner in the building during the shootings. He was scared and crawled on the floor."

Leon A. confessed to shooting and placing the explosive. He is sorry and wants to "take responsibility". He remained silent about details or a possible client "for reasons of his own safety." Xavierno L. was also not talkative.

Regarding the robbery in Ede, A. claims he allegedly transported someone who had to shoot a man in the buttocks or leg. They visited the house where the target lives with his wife and five children. No door was open. "That's the only reason why nothing happened," says the OM.

A.'s lawyer argues that his client should receive no punishment for placing the bomb because a battery is needed to detonate such a bomb. "He didn't get that battery with it, so he quickly grabbed a battery from his car, which he didn't know if it would work." Also, according to his lawyer, A. should be acquitted of the shooting at the Nieuwehaven, as A. would have been there because of his girlfriend.

L.'s lawyer states that his client did not run along when A. fired the bullets. "Also, he was half a kilometer away from A. when the latter placed the explosive. Just because they knew each other does not mean there was a collaboration."

The verdict will be announced on September 14.