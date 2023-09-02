The Leids Cabaret Festival will be held again this season after the last edition was canceled because too few candidates with sufficient potential were found. The Leidse Schouwburg, which organizes the festival, announced this on its website.

The final of the 44th edition will take place on February 10, 2024. The call for entries can be found on the event's website. "After a year off, we are ready," the theater reports. "Ready for you! And ready to see, hear, and feel everything you have in your mind! So: take that step!"

The Leids Cabaret Festival is one of the four major cabaret festivals in the Netherlands. The festival was first organized in 1978. Since then, the Leids Cabaret Festival has brought out many top cabaret artists, including Najib Amhali, Paulien Cornelisse, Dolf Jansen, and Sanne Wallis de Vries. The competition in 2021 has also already been canceled due to the lockdown during the pandemic.