Dozens of homes in an apartment complex in the Carolina van Nassaustraat in The Hague were evacuated Friday night due to severe flooding. The residents were taken to the nearby NH Hotel.

Around 4 a.m., the fire department received a report that there was water in the building. It turned out to be a burst water pipe on the 11th floor. From that floor to the first floor, there was "considerable flooding" in the apartments, according to a spokesperson for the fire department.

On Saturday at 6:30 a.m., the leak was stopped by turning off the water throughout the apartment block. The block includes three other residential towers, the World Trade Centre The Hague, as well as several offices. "We are currently assessing whether water can be restored to parts of the block," the spokesperson said.

Whether residents can return to their homes on Saturday is still being investigated.

It was also not known this morning how many residents were eventually evacuated. However, the fire department considered the situation serious enough to declare GRIP 1, the AD reported.

When GRIP-1 is called out, multiple units are involved in responding to an incident, and structural coordination between emergency services is required at the scene.