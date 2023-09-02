Ajax made their 12th summer signing on transfer deadline day, with Borna Sosa joining them from Vfb Stuttgart in Germany. The 25-year-old had worked with director of football Sven Mislintat before at Stuttgart.

Sosa has played 14 matches for the Croatian national team, scoring once. The contract is set until 2028. Ajax had already signed Branco van den Boomen, Benjamin Tahirovic, Diant Ramaj, Carlos Forbs, Jakov Medic, Anton Gaaei, Josip Sutalo, Chuba Akpom, Gastón Ávila, Georges Mikautadze and Sivert Mannsverk.

It was also announced that Francisco Conceição would be leaving the record Eredivisie champions after one season at the club. Conceicao will be rejoining FC Porto to play for his father, Sergio Conceicao, the manager at Porto. Conceicao joined Ajax a year ago but finished his time without a goal in 19 matches. He is rejoining Porto on loan, with the Portuguese club having an option to buy.

Experienced midfielder Davy Klaassen has joined Internazionale on a free transfer. Klaassen played a total of 219 matches for Ajax in his two spells at the club, scoring 73 times.