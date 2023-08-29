On Tuesday, the government announced a campaign to help victims of domestic violence. Because many victims don’t go to the police, the campaign is aimed at the people around them - their neighbors, friends, and family members. “Watch out for each other. Breaking through an unsafe home situation starts with talking about your concerns,” States Secretary Maarten van Ooijen of Public Health and Minister Franc Weerwind for Legal Protection said.

Last year, nearly 1.3 million Netherlands residents aged 16 or older experienced domestic violence. Over 850,000 people face this on a regular basis. Domestic violence is often a generational cycle - 46 percent of parents currently being helped by Veilig Thuis also experienced domestic violence as children.

To break the cycle of domestic violence, it is essential to intervene early, and bystanders play a crucial role in this, the Cabinet members said. If you suspect an unsafe situation, take action. “Are you worried about someone? Don’t keep carrying it with you. Contact the person you suspect is a victim of domestic violence. Check how things are going and share your concerns.”

The government gave three tips for approaching someone you think may be in an unsafe situation. First, say why you’re concerned. For example, “I heard screaming. Are you okay?” Secondly, be open and unjudgemental. And thirdly, let them know you’re there for support by offering practical help, like grocery shopping or picking the kids up from school.

More information can be found here.