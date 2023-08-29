An underage girl from Assen died in a serious car crash in the Drenthe village of Ekehaar during the early hours of Tuesday. Four other minors got severely hurt. None of them had a driver’s license, the police said.

The car containing five underage kids, four from Assen and one from Rolde, crashed into a tree on Hemmenweg in Ekehaar at around 2:15 a.m. All five got hurt, some of them severely. One girl died at the scene, despite first responders’ attempts to save her life.

UPDATE | Dodelijk ongeval bij Ekehaar op de Hemmenweg (Video) https://t.co/kDOaHwpGK8 pic.twitter.com/eJN2w3vnPH — Persbureau Drenthe (drone pilot) (@vanoostmedia) August 29, 2023

Another of the minors was so trapped in the car that the fire department had to cut him out. The emergency services rushed the four surviving minors to a nearby hospital with ambulances.

“Because all occupants are minors, we will not provide any further information about them,” the police said.

The police are investigating the accident and asked witnesses to come forward.