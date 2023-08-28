The Dutch provinces must significantly water down the nitrogen and nature plans that they have submitted to the government, outgoing Minister Christianne van der Wal (Nature and Nitrogen) said to De Telegraaf on Monday. The provinces’ plans are much more expensive than the government money available to fund them.

The government asked the provinces to submit plans to reduce nitrogen emissions and strengthen their natural areas. The plans the provinces submitted would cost about 58 billion euros. The government fund for these plans is 24.3 billion euros, if it actually gets off the ground.

Van der Wal doesn’t see the fund amount increasing. If anything changes about the fund, “the amount will be adjusted downwards rather than upwards due to our country's financial situation,” she said to the newspaper. She will officially inform the provinces that they’ll need to change their plans next month. “That will be my message to the provinces,” she said. “The harsher the choices, the lower the amount on the receipt.

The collapsed Rutte IV government planned to set up funds to tackle the nitrogen issue (24.3 billion euros) and climate change (35 billion euros). But rising interest rates and lower gas prices, among other things, have left massive gaps in the government’s budget. According to the Telegraaf, it is far from certain that these funds will survive the negotiations for next year’s budget.

Van der Wal hopes to continue her approach despite the financial setbacks. “If we do not solve the nitrogen problem, I see two risks: the first is that Brussels will take over. That is a real risk,” she said to the Telegraaf. “The second is economic damage for the Netherlands. We are already unable to permit expansions for the power grid simply because there is no room for nitrogen emissions. That also applies to expanding infrastructure and various housing projects. You can be for or against it, but that is the legal reality we are in.”