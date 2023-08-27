A confused man scared many motorists on the A1 near Wilp, Gelderland, on Sunday. Bare-chested, the man jumped in front of cars, which eventually led to a traffic accident.

Een man (ontbloot bovenlijf) liep vanmorgen over de rijbaan vd A1 thv #Wilp We kregen meldingen dat hij voor auto’s sprong. Collega’s hebben de man gepakt en onder controle gekregen. Hiervoor is, zoals eerder werd gezegd, GEEN stroomstootwapen gebruikt (wel even getrokken)^cw pic.twitter.com/HpH2MXVgsl — Politie Gelderland (@POL_Gelderland) August 27, 2023

The police reported that the driver of a salvage company had to slam on the brakes when the man jumped in front of his vehicle. As a result, an oncoming car crashed into him. Shortly after, the car caught fire, which was extinguished by firefighters. The driver of the car and his child were unharmed, the police said.

The confused man suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital. The 34-year-old man from Nijmegen appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He has received several fines.

Furthermore, a 53-year-old cyclist from Belgium died in a collision with a tractor in Kortgene, Zeeland, on Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., the cyclist collided with the tractor on the Oost-Bermweg. A rescue helicopter was requested, but the man was eventually taken to hospital by ambulance. There he succumbed to his injuries.

In another tragic accident, The driver of a car died on Saturday around 6 p.m. due to an accident on the N356 between Betterwird and Boarnwert in Friesland. No other vehicles were involved in the accident, police said. There were no other occupants in the car.

The police are still investigating the cause of the fatal accident.