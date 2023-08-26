A 35-year-old man from The Hague was arrested Friday night for allegedly being involved in a stabbing at a house in Hofstad, the police reported on Saturday. In the incident, a 37-year-old man from The Hague was injured as he was stabbed several times. The victim had to be taken to a hospital due to his injuries.



The stabbing occurred at a house on Schlegelstraat in Laakkwartier-Oost around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. The suspect was arrested by the police at Laakweg after the incident. The police are investigating the cause of the incident.



In another incident, two women, aged 21 and 52, and a 43-year-old man from Rotterdam were arrested after a stabbing in Groepstraat in Rotterdam's Charlois district. In the incident, a 20-year-old man from Rotterdam was injured around 01:00 a.m. on Friday.



The police suspect that the stabbing was preceded by a domestic dispute. Shortly after the incident, the young victim was taken to a hospital.