Mohammed Kudus has led Ajax towards the Europa League group stage in what was most likely his last match for the club from Amsterdam. The Ghanian scored three times in the away match of the playoffs against Ludogorets (1-4). The second leg in the Johan Cruijff Arena next week seems to be a formality.

Kudus told the Ajax board that he wanted to leave two months ago. The Ghanian mentioned that he was promised this a year ago when Ajax refused his request to leave. Ajax promised the playmaker that he would be up for sale in this transfer window.

Kudus seemed to be on his way to Brighton & Hove Albion this month, but he was unable to reach an agreement with the Premier League club. West Ham have been confident for days that he will sign for them, but according to Sky Sports a club from Saudi Arabia has also shown interest.

Manager Maurice Steijn does not want to lose Kudus. And he will start the player for as long as he is contracted to Ajax. Kudus did not disappoint his manager in Bulgaria. He opened the scoring in the 16th minute, after a good tackle by Devyne Rensch and scored again two minutes later.

Brian Brobbey made it 0-3 after 40 minutes, from an Owen Wijndal assist who was given the nod over Anass Salah-Eddine. Kudus scored the 0-4 in the 50th minute, after a counter which was started by Carlos Forbs who had come on for Brobbey. Olivier Verdon converted a penalty for Ludogorets in the 70th minute, after an unfortunate handball by Jorrel Hato.

Steijn could not use his new signings Josip Sutalo, Chuba Akpom and Gastón Ávila. The trio were not registered yet and will also miss the return leg next week. Steven Berghuis did play. He has not seen action in the Eredivisie yet this season as he is suspended for three games.

Berghuis gave the Ajax attack a dose of creativity. It was also surprising to see Kenneth Taylor and not Branco van den Boomen starting for the number three in the Eredivisie last season. Steijn subbed off van den Boomen on Saturday against Excelsior because he was not happy with his performance. He did bring him on off the bench in Bulgaria.