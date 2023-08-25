Schiphol Airport processed significantly more passengers in the first half of this year than in the same period last year, when staff shortages caused long lines, abandoned luggage, and general chaos at the Amsterdam airport. The airport spoke of “a turnaround for passengers, employees, and the airport's future plans.” At the same time, contract talks for the ground crew between KLM and the trade unions have stalled, and actions are looming.

Schiphol processed 28.7 million passengers in the first six months of 2023, compared to 23.8 million a year earlier. Flight movements increased by 9 percent to 206,198 but were still 15 percent below pre-pandemic 2019. Cargo volumes decreased by 6 percent to 0.7 million tons.

The underlying net result for the first half of this year amounted to 44 million euros, compared to a loss of 29 million euros a year earlier. The net profit was much lower at 15 million euros, compared to 65 million euros a year ago. But the comparison is skewed due to real estate prices that drove profits last year, among other things.

Schiphol expects a further recovery in passenger numbers since the Covid-19 pandemic for the rest of the year. Over the entire 2023, the airport expects to process between 60 and 64 million travelers on between 430,000 and 445,000 flights.

CEO Ruud Sondag called it “fair to say” that Schiphol achieved its top priority - “to provide passengers a pleasant journey again during the holiday season.” But there is more work to be done, he said, referring to reducing nuisance, improving working conditions, and investing in the airport’s quality.

“The new standard for Schiphol is that we put our money where our mouth is,” Sondag said. In the past months, the airport improved passengers’ experience, improved rest areas for employees, and ordered lifting aids for baggage handlers.

KLM ground crew preparing actions

While Schiphol is talking about improving working conditions, ground crew members at KLM are preparing labor actions. Collective bargaining talks between the Dutch airline and trade unions recently stalled, and FNV members unanimously voted to take action, the trade union said.

According to FNV, the ground crew staff has been without a collective labor agreement for six months despite 11 rounds of negotiations in that time. “Patience has run out,” David de Geer of the union said. “Our members are deeply disappointed. After half a year of negotiations, the differences between us and the employer remain huge.”

FNV demanded a wage increase of 14.3 percent to compensate for the high inflation and automatic price compensation from 1 January 2024. That means that wages rise in line with inflation. According to the union, KLM would promise no more than a 4 percent increase in 2023 and 3.5 percent in 2024. The union also wants structural solutions for the ongoing understaffing and increasing workload.

“KLM is struggling with significant operational problems. Robbery is being committed on the ground workers. It is incomprehensible that KLM is not prepared to work on structural solutions,” Van de Geer said. The union is currently working out the details of its labor actions.