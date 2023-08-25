The A16 highway at the Zonzeel junction, north of Breda, reopened in time not to affect the morning rush hour on Friday. Public works department Rijkswaterstaat had to repair the road surface after a truck had lost 25 concrete blocks on the highway. The work went smoothly and was completed faster than expected, a spokesperson for the travelers’ association ANWB told the Telegraaf.

The concrete blocks fell off the truck and scattered across the highway late on Thursday afternoon. The blocks weighed 1,000 kilograms each and caused big holes in the road surface on the route from Rotterdam to Breda.

The Rijkswaterstaat expected that repairs would still be ongoing by the time morning rush hour arrived. But everything went better than expected, and the road was reopened at around 00:20 a.m., the ANWB spokesperson said.