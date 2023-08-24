Taxis at Schiphol have become considerably more expensive in the past year, said Vleigveldinfo.nl after research into taxi rates at 50 European airports. A ride from the airport to the center of Amsterdam cost an average of 60 euros this summer, 5 euros more than a year earlier. According to the price comparator, Schiphol just missed the top 10 most expensive airports in Europe when it comes to taxi rides.

The average taxi fare in Europe is significantly lower at 46 euros. That is an increase of 2.7 percent. Prices seem to be stabilizing, according to the comparator.

Last year, high inflation and the war in Ukraine made taxis more expensive. Vliegveldinfo.nl reported that travelers had to pay an average of 10 percent more. Schiphol was the exception. Prices did not rise there last year. Pre-booked taxi rides are not included in the comparison.

The price per kilometer is “very high” at some airports, including Schiphol and Zaventem in Belgium, said owner Guus Wantia. “These airports are not far from the city center, but taxis are expensive.” According to him, public transport is a good alternative. Schiphol has a train station attached to the airport.

Rates are higher in the north and west of Europe than in the south and east. At airports in Milan and London, travelers pay the most for a ride to the city center, between 104 and 116 euros on average. That may also be due to the distance. For example, London’s most expensive airport is four times as far from the city center as the distance between Schiphol and the heart of Amsterdam.