Three police officers and an unknown number of civilians got hurt in a massive brawl on the Raadhuisplein and Markt in Etten-Leur on Sunday evening. After an enormous struggle to restore calm and order, officers arrested three men and a woman for public violence, the police said.

The police responded to reports of a fight on Raadhuisplein and Markt at around 9:30 p.m. “Officers tried to de-escalate by starting a conversation. But the fire hit the pan again, and officers and security guards were attacked,” the police said.

“The situation was so threatening that the officers had to use their batons and line up to keep the crowd at bay. Officers from surrounding police teams responded to the scene to assist.” the police said. “It took the officers, assisted by security guards, great effort to restore public order.”

The police ordered the crowd to leave multiple items, “but the public continued to beat and kick the officers.” They pelted the cops with whatever they could get their hands on. Three officers got hurt, as did several people in the crowd.

“Ultimately, four people were arrested for public violence.” The suspects, a 52-year-old woman and three men aged 34, 52, and 54, are in custody for further investigation. “The cause of the fight is unclear.”

Etten-Leur mayor Mark Verheijen is shocked and called violence against the police intolerable. “It is a great pity that a wonderful day in Etten-Leur has to end like this. The scale and intensity of this violence have a major impact on the police officers, guards, and innocent bystanders involved,” he said. He called the three injured cops “an absolute low point.”