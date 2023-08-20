Over 500,000 airline passengers have used the new Schiphol Airport service that allows people to reserve a time slot for security in advance, the airport calculates. According to Schiphol, the most popular time slot is around 1.5 hours before departure.

Most time slots were booked by people traveling to Barcelona and Alicante. The airport said it is pleased with how the system has been put to use.

Since March 2, passengers have been able to reserve a time slot where they can decide at what moment they want to pass through security checkpoints. Due to this, Schiphol has a clearer view of the passenger flows and has been able to avoid long queues at the checkpoints.

At first, only people traveling within the Schengen Area could secure a time slot. Since July, booking a security appointment was possible for destinations outside that region.

The Schengen Area is currently comprised of 27 European Union member states where many passport and border controls have been abolished allowing for free movement of people. Those traveling to or from the Schengen Area are subjected to those checks.