The police are ordering people not to take the law into their own hands regarding the case of a suspected pedophile in Maastricht. Leave the investigation to the police, said a spokesperson from the police on Saturday after online commotion was caused by videos and photos found on social media.

The videos show somebody declaring themself to be a pedophile and possibly carrying out sexual acts on himself. This led to a storm of angry responses, including a few death threats.

The police have brought the man to a safe location for his protection. They planned to question him and investigate whether a crime has been committed.

The man’s telephone and computer will also be subject to investigation. “Somebody calling themselves a pedophile is not a crime,” said the spokesperson.

“It is if he victimized people. That is what we are investigating. There is also a question of a third party. Has he done this under pressure? We do not know what is happening yet.”

“We are hoping to bring calm,” she continues. “People need to know that we are working on this case. Let us do our job!”