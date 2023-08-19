The travelers' association Rover raised concerns about the research that has provided the basis for a plan allowing Dutch national railway company NS to develop a rush-hour charge for train tickets further. Rover claims the research is "flawed, incomplete, and unbalanced." They argue that travelers will pay significantly more and face several practical issues.

Outgoing Infrastructure State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen presented on Tuesday a plan to the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, that proposes charging train passengers higher ticket prices during peak hours.

NS has been a vocal proponent of a rush-hour charge for some time. Its CEO Wouter Koolmees expressed earlier this summer that he hopes to implement this charge by 2026. The goal is to encourage passengers to travel outside of rush hours. However, Koolmees did not specify how much the tickets should increase in price.

Rover opposed this plan. The traveler’s association pointed out that some calculations seem inaccurate. According to an example in the study, a teacher commuting between Hilversum and Amsterdam-Zuid on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays will pay an additional 480 euros annually. However, Rover argued that the real figure would be double that amount. The association urged the Tweede Kamer not to allow a plan for rush-hour charge for train tickets based on this study.

A spokesperson for Heijnen responded, calling Rover's claims "urban legends." He emphasized that the objective of the research was never to determine the necessity of a peak hour surcharge. Instead, its purpose was to consider the criteria needed for better passenger distribution. "Framing the report this way is incorrect," said the spokesperson. He declined to comment further on Rover's statements about the report.

As part of the conditions under which NS operates most of the rail network, it was agreed that NS may develop the rush-hour charge. Vivianne Heijnen indicated that the Tweede Kamer still has to review the financial implications.

Rover opposes the rush-hour charge, which might include additional fees for overcrowding and service quality. "These additional charges can quickly add up: travelers during peak hours on the high-speed line could pay an extra 9.50 euros, combining the high-speed line fee, overcrowding fee, and quality fee," Rover pointed out. The association warned of a complex web of fares that may arise, making it nearly impossible for travelers to adjust their travel habits. "It's just too confusing," they said.