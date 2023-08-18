The police in The Hague shot a suspect when responding to a threatening situation in a home on Pijnacker Hordijkstraat in The Hague early on Friday morning. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries, the police said on X, formerly Twitter.

The police reported the incident on X at 3:33 a.m. “After a threatening situation in a house on Pijnacker Hordijkstraa in The Hague, a suspect has been arrested. Police officers fired shots,” the police said. They didn’t say what the threatening situation was.

District8 reported that the police first tried to subdue the suspect with a taser, but it had no effect. That’s when the cops pulled their guns and shot at the man.

The man was taken to a hospital under police escort. His condition is unknown.

The RIjksrecherche, the department that handles internal investigations at the police, will investigate the shooting. That is standard procedure whenever a police officer uses their firearm.