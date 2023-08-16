The police are looking for 27-year-old Yuliya Kupreyeva and her 1-year-old son, who have been missing from The Hague for over two months. They were last seen at Den Haag Central Station on June 13, the police said this week.

The police believe Yuliya and her baby, Leon, may have been on their way to Ter Apel when they disappeared, though a spokesperson could not tell Omroep West what they’re basing that belief on.

It is also unclear why the police released photos of the two missing persons now. “We investigated and now decided to share photos. It is a far-reaching step. We are concerned,” the police spokesperson told the broadcaster.

Yuliya has long black hair and dark eyes. Her son also has dark hair and dark eyes. “If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact the police,” the police said.