The police are investigating the death of a 60-year-old resident of the Pluryn care organization for the disabled in Groesbeek. The man died on Sunday, following “incidents” earlier in the day, Omroep Gelderland reports based on an internal email and confirmation from a Pluryn spokesperson.

Police later told newswire ANP that two clients at the institution fought just before the man's death. He resided at Pluryn’s Kemnade Werkenrode location, and he died in his room there.

The location offers assisted living for adults with mild intellectual disabilities and serious behavioral problems. Many of the residents also have psychiatric disorders, learning disabilities, or social problems, the care institution told Omroep Gelderland. The residents live in a group home, but each has their own room.

Staff members broke up the fight. Following the man's death, the police cordoned off the home where the victim lived for investigation.

Police later said there was no evidence of a clear connection between the argument and the death of the resident. His cause of death was not released by police for privacy reasons.

In the email to staff, the Pluryn management had asked them not to jump to conclusions. “Let’s take good care of each other together, have an eye and an ear, and make room for grief and aftercare.”