The police arrested a man early Wednesday morning on the ferry traveling from De Ruyterkade behind Amsterdam Centraal Station to Buiksloterweg in Amsterdam-Noord, the Amsterdam police reported on Wednesday. He is accused of threatening passengers and crew with a knife and engaging in multiple acts of vandalism.

De politie heeft vanochtend vroeg een man aangehouden op de pont van Centraal Station naar de Buiksloterweg in noord. Hij bracht vernielingen aan en bedreigde mensen met een mes. Meer informatie via https://t.co/Btov6a2710 pic.twitter.com/vfmCWy1nvy — Politie Eenheid Amsterdam (@POL_Amsterdam) August 16, 2023

At around 5:30 a.m., the police were alerted to a man with a knife threatening passengers on the ferry. About 20 passengers and two boatmen were on board, and reports suggested the man was also vandalizing the ferry.

After the ferry docked at Buiksloterweg, the exit ramp malfunctioned, trapping the passengers on board. By the time police officers arrived, most passengers had managed to climb over the ramp and escape, leaving only the suspect and the two boatmen onboard.

The police arrested the suspect at gunpoint. According to the police, the suspect is a 53-year-old man from Georgia without a permanent place of residence in the Netherlands. A knife was found among his possessions. He was then taken in for questioning.

Detectives are investigating what happened. According to the GVB, the public transport operator for Amsterdam, a short circuit caused by acts of vandalism made the exit ramp inoperative. Surveillance footage of the incident is in custody for investigation.

Authorities urgently request those on the ferry during the incident to come forward. Since officers could not interview anyone at the location, they urge witnesses or anyone with relevant information to reach out at 0900-8844 or through this form.

Although no injuries have been reported, the incident might have been distressing for some. Detectives want to extend Victim Support to all affected individuals.