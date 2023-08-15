An explosion damaged four homes on Wittezeestraat in Lelystad early on Tuesday morning, the police said. No one got hurt. The police are investigating.

Residents of WIttezeestraat were woken by a massive boom at around 4:00 a.m. and called the police. Responding officers found that an explosion had broken one home’s front door and damaged three nearby homes. “Luckily, no one got hurt,” the police said.

Locals told Omroep Flevoland that the explosion blew a front door off its hinges and “into the living room.” It shattered the glass in the front doors of three surrounding houses and also damaged several shed doors and windows.

The police are investigating what caused the explosion and called on witnesses to come forward.