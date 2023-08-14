A 50-year-old Dutch woman died while hiking in Guia de Isora in Tenerife on Sunday, the Spanish police said. Her death is believed to be related to the heat. The island saw maximums of around 35 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

According to the Spanish police, the emergency services received a report at around 6:00 p.m. that a hiker had fainted and was unconscious in the area of Vera de Erques. A helicopter transferred her to the area where an ambulance and medical team were waiting.

The medical team verified that the woman was in cardiorespiratory arrest, the police said. They tried to resuscitate her, but it was to no avail. She died at the scene.

The island has been experiencing high temperatures over the past few days, with maximums climbing to around 35 degrees. Aemet, the state meteorological agency, has a code orange warning for heat in place for the area on Monday, dropping to code yellow from Tuesday.