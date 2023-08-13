In the Netherlands, it seems to become tropically warm again after a long time. The next few days will be summery, and next Saturday the temperatures will rise to 30 degrees in some places, Weeronline reports.

In the first days of the new week, it will be an average of 24 or 25 degrees during the day. From Friday it will be noticeably warmer and the temperatures will rise to 26 to locally 30 degrees. It will be warmest in the south and southeast of the country. Furthermore, Saturday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with (over) 30 degrees in some places. At the same time, it is often dry with lots of sunshine. According to Weeronline, a regional heat wave cannot be ruled out. For this, it would have to reach 25 degrees or more on at least five consecutive days, of which it is at least 30 degrees on three days.

It has been a while since 30 degrees was reached in the Netherlands. On July 11, afternoon temperatures of 30 degrees or more were last reached in the provinces of Noord-Brabant and Limburg.

Starting next Sunday, the weather forecast becomes much more uncertain, but according to Weeronline, it is not ruled out that it will be tropically warm again then. The greatest chance of tropical afternoon temperatures is in the south and east of the country. In addition to the high temperatures, the humidity will also be very high, especially on Saturday. As a result, it will feel very humid, the weather service stated. After next weekend, temperatures will drop again. This may be accompanied by occasional showers and thunderstorms.