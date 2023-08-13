On Vlieland, the entire island has power back except for an industrial area, the safety region posted on X. "We are working on a structural solution."

Earlier Sunday morning, there was a power outage on Vlieland due to a fire in a transformer house on the island, the Fryslân fire department reported. Firefighters were on their way to extinguish the fire.

Op #Vlieland hebben we te maken met een brand in een transformator huisje. Hierdoor ligt het stroomnetwerk eruit. We hebben daarom opgeschaald naar GRIP 1. Nadere informatie volgt. — Brandweer Fryslân (@BrandweerFrl) August 13, 2023

A spokesperson for the fire department said the power outage is affecting Vlieland. "It's very busy there now because it's the tourist season. An island without electricity is an island without communication, without cooling and without heating," the spokesperson said. However, there are no hospitals on Vlieland.

The incident on Vlieland is now subject to GRIP-1, which involves several emergency services working together. The spokesperson could not yet provide further details on the situation.