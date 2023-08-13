Feyenoord have dropped points in the first match of their Eredivisie season. The reigning champions were forced to play a large part of the match against Fortuna Sittard with ten men after a red card for the returning Bart Nieuwkoop and could not score in de Kuip: 0-0. Feyenoord lost 1-0 over a week ago at home against PSV in de Johan Cruijff schaal.

Three days after his return to Rotterdam was confirmed, Nieuwkoop was put straight into the starting lineup. However, the right back’s return lasted just 25 minutes. Nieuwkoop was initially given a yellow for a foul on Inigo Cordoba deep in Fortuna’s half. The VAR advised referee Rob Dieperink to check the monitor, and he concluded that it was a red card instead of a yellow.

Slot decided quickly to make a sub and subbed off midfielder Ramiz Zerrouki, a new signing from FC Twente, for another new signing in, defender Thomas Beelen (ex-PEC Zwolle). Captain Lutsharel Geertruida went from the centre of defence to the right side, and Calvin Stengs, who started the match as a right winger, went to a midfield position.

With Danny Buijs as manager, Fortuna Sittard was close to a goal at the start of the second half. Tijjani Noslin went for personal glory in the 47th minute when Cordoba was free in front of the goal. Noslin hit the ball at the legs of Feyenoord keeper Justin Bijlow. Paul Gladon also missed a big chance.

Feyenoord was initially awarded a penalty in the 65th minute after Rodrigo Guth took down Santiago Gimenez, but the VAR concluded that the foul was made outside the box. Igor Paixao smashed the free kick into the wall. With the new Japanese striker, Ayase Ueda, subbed on, the ten men of Feyenoord were hunting for the winner. The most significant chance fell to fellow substitute Alireza Jahanbaksch but Fortuna goalkeeper Ivor Pandur made a terrific save. Beelen took a soft shot from Cordoba off the goal line at the other end after Bijlow had slipped from a back pass.