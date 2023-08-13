Daytime attractions in the Netherlands have become much busier now that the weather is sunny again. "It's summer. It's finally not raining, and we're noticing that," said a spokeswoman for the amusement park De Efteling.

However, the amusement park in Kaatsheuvel is not yet full on Sunday. "Visitors are still coming in. Since Wednesday when it stopped raining all day, it has become more crowded," the spokeswoman said.

According to her, there is a lot of additional outdoor entertainment during the summer in addition to the existing attractions. "This also increases the number of visitors." Efteling also expects high visitor numbers in the coming week if the nice weather continues. The theme park does not provide details on how many people visit the park.

Walibi in Biddinghuizen also notes that visitor numbers are picking up. "It's high season, we're busier," said a spokesperson.

Furthermore, beach bars will probably also get busier again after a dramatic summer so far. Because of the many rain showers and storms, beach tent owners had significantly fewer guests. The sales of the hotel and catering businesses have also come under pressure as a result, Koninklijke Horeca Nederland (KHN) stated.