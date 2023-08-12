Two matches of the Keuken Kampioen Divisie were temporarily stopped on Friday after cups with beer were thrown onto the field. This happened at the match FC Groningen - Jong Ajax and at the match SC Cambuur - FC Emmen.

After Romano Postema scored 2:0 for Groningen in the second half, cups of beer were thrown onto the pitch from the stands. The match was briefly interrupted and then resumed. Things also went wrong at Cambuur after a goal. When Michael Breij scored the tying goal for Cambuur (1:2), several cups flew onto the field. In Leeuwarden, too, the match was quickly resumed.

After several incidents in stadiums last season, the KNVB tightened its guidelines and decided to temporarily suspend matches if objects were thrown onto the football field. In case of recurrence, these matches had to be interrupted permanently. Matches were stopped immediately if players or referees were hit by objects from the crowd.

However, the latter rule was recently changed. In this case, a match no longer has to be stopped if the perpetrator is caught immediately and a player or referee has not suffered any injuries.