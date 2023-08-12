An explosion occurred at a store on Wolphaertsbocht in Rotterdam's Charlois neighborhood late Friday night The impact shattered several windows, police reported on X. However, no one was injured.

Op de Wolphaertsbocht heeft een explosie plaats gevonden bij een winkel. Door de klap sneuvelden enkele ruiten. Niemand raakte gewond. De politie doet onderzoek. Iets gezien of gehoord of heeft u beelden? 0900-8844 of anoniem via 0800-7000. — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) August 11, 2023

In July, two explosive devices also detonated on the same street, one in a restaurant business and one on the porch of an apartment complex.

There have already been more than 100 explosions in Rotterdam and surrounding communities this year. In addition, more than 90 people have been arrested in these cases, many of which are linked to drug-related crimes. Rotterdam has also taken additional security measures, including more camera surveillance, and the police have increased their investigative capacity.

In another incident, a 38-year-old man was arrested in Tilburg on Friday night for assaulting police officers. He also allegedly assaulted a visitor in a café in the Tilburg entertainment center.

The police received a report of the last incident around 3:15 a.m. When officers arrived at the café on the Paleisring, the alleged perpetrator had just come out of the establishment. After being approached by the police officers, he immediately hit one of the officers on the head with his clenched fist, which contained a beer glass. The resulting head wound later required stitches at the hospital.

During his arrest, The Tilburg man put up considerable resistance, injuring another police officer in the head, who suffered minor injuries. At the police station, it turned out that the man had been drinking.