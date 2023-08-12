Boiling advice has been issued for drinking water in Didam (Gelderland) after the bacterium enterococci was found in a storage reservoir. Residents are advised to boil tap water for three minutes before consuming it. People can still take a shower, wash their hands, or flush the toilet, drinking water company Vitens reported.

According to a spokesperson, about 7,000 households are affected by the contaminated water. These are households with zip codes 6941, and 6942, and a few households from other zip codes. The boiling advice was issued as a precautionary measure and is in effect until at least Monday afternoon.

Vitens will take samples soon and flush the pipeline network. The cause will also be investigated. According to the drinking water company, it is a "low concentration of the bacterium" that was found. Enterococci can infect the stomach and intestines of people with limited resistance.

Furthermore, the water company stated on its website that “There is a very small chance that the customer will suffer from stomach or intestinal problems.” Those with health complaints should contact their primary care physician, Vitens advised.

Last week, the bacterium was also found in reservoirs in Doorn (Utrecht). As a result, the boil recommendation was also in effect there for a week. The fact that the bacterium is now reappearing somewhere is pure coincidence, according to Viten’s spokesperson. The cause of the contamination in Doorn is still unclear.