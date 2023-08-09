Six children were hospitalized in The Hague on Saturday evening after becoming sick in a home on Goudriaankade. They had eaten cannabis-laced sweets, the police said on Tuesday. They have all since been discharged from the hospital and are doing well.

Emergency services responded to the scene when the six children suddenly presented with dizziness and headaches. Ambulances rushed the kids, between the ages of 4 and 14 and from two families, to a nearby hospital.

The first thought was of carbon monoxide poisoning, but the fire brigade found no trace of the gas.

The children later told the police that they had eaten sweets in the home shortly before becoming ill. The police found THC - the substance in cannabis that makes you feel high - in the sweets.

According to the police, there are no indications that someone gave the drug-laced sweets to the kids.