The Intelligence and Investigation Service of the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) has started an investigation into possible fraud involving hundreds of energy labels. A suspect has been arrested.

The person is suspected of fraud and forgery with energy labels of homes and business premises and laundering the money they earned with this. The authorities searched a home and two businesses in the Netherlands. A home was also searched in Spain. The Inspectorate did not say who the suspect was.

During the searches, the Inspectorate seized administration, telephones, computers, and other data carriers. The suspect has since been released from custody pending the results of the investigation.

The energy label indicates energy efficiency and is mandatory when selling buildings in the Netherlands. The ILT checks for the presence of a valid energy label when selling, renting, and handing over homes, offices, and shops.