A 47-year-old woman from Emmen received an artificial sternum and partial artificial ribs. It is the first time such a surgery has happened in the Netherlands, the University Medical Center Groningen reported on Wednesday. The woman received the prostheses because her chest wall had to be amputated due to a bone tumor of over 10 centimeters in size.

The surgery happened on January 11 and lasted about 16 hours. The bone prosthesis was made from polyethylene, a light but strong material, by an Australian company. A special substance, permacol, protects the heart and lungs.

After the operation, the woman suffered from an infection on the implant. Her body couldn’t get rid of the bacteria, so she will have to take antibiotics for the rest of her life. She was allowed to go home three months after the surgery.

The woman suffered from chondrosarcoma in her sternum. The malignant tumor pressed her heart against her lungs, making it difficult for her to breathe.