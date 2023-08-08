The Koninklijke Marechaussee arrested ten people at Volkel Airbase on Tuesday morning. They had climbed over the fence and sat down on the runway in protest against nuclear weapons and CO2 emissions.

This is the second protest at the airbase in two days. On Monday, about 60 activists from het Vredeskamp demonstrated in front of the airbase’s entrance, Omroep Brabant reports. The protest lasted a symbolic 78 minutes - Sunday was the 78th anniversary of an atomic bomb hitting the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

The presence of nuclear weapons at the Volkel base was an open secret for many years. But it has now been leaked and confirmed multiple times, according to the broadcaster.

The demonstrators detained on Tuesday are six Americans, three Dutchmen, and one German, Het Vredeskamp told Omroep Brabant. The protest group is planning a “multi-day peace camp” with more demonstrations to come.

Airbase security detained the activists and handed them over to the Marechaussee, a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military. The suspects are in custody for trespassing.

The action did not affect air traffic, a Marechaussee spokesperson said.