The number of Chinese tourists visiting the Netherlands is gradually increasing as Covid-19 travel restrictions have been lifted, Nu.nl reported on Monday.

From January to August, the Netherlands issued 5,087 tourist visas to Chinese visitors, up from just 240 during the same period in 2022. However, these figures are still considerably less than the influx seen pre-pandemic. 41,502 visas were given to Chinese visitors in the first seven months of 2019. These visas allow Chinese tourists to travel across the entire Schengen zone.

Dutch tourism office NBTC noted that after a prolonged absence of Chinese tourists, many Chinese people who worked in European tourism sectors relocated. As a result, the Netherlands now has a reduced number of Chinese-speaking guides.

NBTC does not expect a high influx of Chinese tourists this year. Limited flights and the Chinese economy's need for recovery after lockdowns play a role. "Many Chinese will want to build up a substantial financial cushion before they go on a long trip," said a spokesperson for NBTC. Additionally, many in China now opt for domestic travel or trips to nearby countries.