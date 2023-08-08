A “large number of cars” on the lower decks of the Fremantle HIghway are still “intact,” said Richard Janssen, director of the salvage company Smit Salvage to NOS Radio 1 Journaal. On Monday, teams from the salvage company inspected the ship from the inside. “It showed, at least from the visual inspection, that the cars are in a somewhat or reasonably normal condition.”

On the ship's upper decks, “they are so damaged that they are no longer usable in any case,” said Janssen. He stressed that the manufacturers still need to inspect the cars. They will ultimately advise the recovery company on what to do with the vehicles.

On the night of Tuesday 25 to Wednesday 26 July, a fire broke out on the freighter with 3,784 cars on board. In addition to Volkswagen cars, it also involved BMW and Mercedes-Benz vehicles. There may also be some construction cranes on board.

One crew member died in the fire; others got hurt. The ship has been in Eemshaven since Thursday.

Despite the fierce fire that burned for days, the Fremantle Highway’s engine room remains intact. “That is an important contribution to the consideration that the shipowner will have whether to repair the ship or offer it for recycling,” said Janssen.