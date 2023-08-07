The CDA’s internal messaging groups exploded on Friday evening when news of Mona Keijzer’s departure from the struggling party hit the media, according to RTL Nieuws. “This would complete the drama,” one CDA member texted. Another: “What remains of our party? Does the poison cup have to be completely empty?”

The Christian Democrats have been scrambling since the results of the 2021 parliamentary election and the very public departure of Pieter Omtzigt. In the provincial elections earlier this year, the CDA lost voters in all but two municipalities. Keijzer’s departure is another blow. The former State Secretary of Economic Affairs was very popular in the party.

Sources involved told RTL that Keijzer is leaving because she feels that the CDA national chairman Hans Huibers doesn’t take her seriously. He ignored her concerns about the possible candidacy of Nijmegen mayor Hubert Bruls for CDA leader, the source said.

“The turmoil on the internal text groups was of a level I have not seen since Omtzight’s departure,” an insider told RTL. “The party top has always underestimated how important she is for the club and certainly to the ‘ordinary’ members. It’s a real shame because you lose good people this way.”

According to the broadcaster’s sources, Huibers is facing a great deal of criticism in the party. “Hans is a nice guy, and he does his best, but there is no clear strategy,” a CDA member said. Some accuse him of being unprepared when the Cabinet fell, and Wopke Hoekstra said he wouldn’t lead the party again. The CDA will announce a candidate leader on August 14, but other parties like the VVD, D66, and the new GroenLinks/PvdA combination had candidates ready within days.

It is clear that the new party leader will have quite the task ahead of them - getting all CDA members pointing in the same direction and entering the election campaign with new energy. Even if they have to campaign against Pieter Omtzigt - the still beloved former CDA member is considering running with his own party this election.