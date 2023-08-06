Europe's largest book market in Deventer will be back on Sunday for the first time in the form in which it was held before the coronavirus pandemic. This means that hundreds of stalls and booths can be found throughout the city center of Deventer and along the IJsselkade. Last year there was also a book market, but it was much smaller than usual because many traders had not registered in the aftermath of the coronavirus measures.

For the 33rd book market, the organizers expect about 650 stalls. In addition, 30 new booksellers have registered. Nevertheless, the number of stalls is lower than before, when there were about 800 book stalls. According to the organization, this is because the number of booksellers, bookstores, and antiquarian bookstores nationwide is declining.

The Deventer book market attracts over 100,000 visitors each year. Those wishing to travel by public transport should note that there are no trains running between Amersfoort/Apeldoorn and Deventer. The reason for this is maintenance work by NS. The transport company will operate additional buses between Apeldoorn and Deventer. Because of the additional buses, the Stationsstraat in Deventer will be closed on Sunday. In addition, a ferry will cross the IJssel from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, so that you can also reach the book market from the Gelderland side.

The book market starts at 09:30 a.m., but the enthusiasts are usually already hours earlier in front of the entrance gate to the market in Deventer.