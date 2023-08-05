Two Dutch nationals are missing in Georgia, where a landslide in the mountain resort of Shovi has killed 12 people since Friday. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed the disappearance.

Landslide hits Georgia mountain resort, killing at least six people and leaving more than 30 missing#Georgia #Landslide #NaturalDisaster pic.twitter.com/HAX4dCsejr — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 4, 2023

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the relatives of those affected and is in close contact with local authorities.

Insiders report that they are minors who were traveling with their father in the mountains, but the spokesperson for the ministry did not confirm this.

The rescue operation in Georgia is still ongoing. On Saturday, the secretary of the interior flew into the disaster area. Drones are among those being used to search the area. Drone footage of the landslide shows mud, tree trunks, and other debris partially covering the valley.