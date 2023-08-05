After several changeable weeks, the Netherlands can look forward to summer weather starting next week. From Wednesday, temperatures will rise and there will be plenty of room for sunshine, Weeronline expects.

The week will start quite cool with occasional showers, but on Wednesday the weather will change and temperatures can reach up to 25 degrees upcountry, so it will already be summerlike. In the coastal regions, it will be between 21 and 23 degrees.

In the following days, it will remain mostly dry and the sun will shine extensively so that temperatures between 22 and 28 degrees can be expected. Highs of up to 25 degrees are still likely, according to the weather service. The dry and summery weather is not expected to last long, as thunderstorms are likely at the end of next week.

However, it is still uncertain whether it involves heat thunderstorms with 25-30 degrees or Dutch summer weather with a single rain shower, sun, and highs up to 25 degrees, Weeronline reports.