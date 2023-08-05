The drinking water in the municipality of Doorn, Utrecht, has been contaminated for reasons still unknown. The water supply company Vitens has issued a precautionary decoction recommendation due to the contamination. The zip code areas 3940 and 3941 are particularly affected, the Utrecht Safety Region reported.

RTV Utrecht reported that the water is contaminated with enterococci. These are bacteria that can cause intestinal and stomach complaints in people with low resistance.

The more than 10,000 residents of the village, which is part of the municipality of Utrechtse Heuvelrug, are advised to boil tap water for more than three minutes before consumption. Despite the boil recommendation, residents can shower, bathe and flush the toilet as usual, Vitens said. If residents have stomach or intestinal problems, they are advised to see their primary care physician.

"If we can't guarantee that the water is of the very best quality, we play it safe. People who are in a "normal" condition usually have no complaints. By boiling the water before use, you eliminate any risk," the company told RTV Utrecht.