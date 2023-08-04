The 86th edition of Sneekweek kicked off on Friday in the Frisian town of Sneek, Netherlands.

This event is Europe’s largest inshore sailing regatta and will last until Thursday, August, 10, on the Sneekermeer. Traditionally, the event begins with the appointment of the Panschipper in the Martinikerk, followed by a fleet review in the Kolk near the Waterpoort.

According to the organizers, approximately 800 participants across different categories will compete in the sailing races on the Sneekermeer. There will be separate racecourses for windsurfers and sailors with disabilities.

The activities are not limited to sailing; it also involves considerable festivities. The event's website states, "By day for honor, by night for atmosphere." Throughout the week, there will be various events, including parties featuring performances by different DJs, singers, and bands, as well as a children's afternoon with an obstacle course, face painting, and a kids' disco.

Sneekweek will end on Thursday with an award ceremony and a closing party.