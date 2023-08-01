Netherlands residents planning a day trip to Antwerp must pay extra attention to where they park from today. The Belgian city has reserved street parking in the city center for Antwerp locals only. Anyone from outside the city must park in the parking garages, RTL Nieuws reports.

Antwerp’s historic city center is a popular shopping and strolling location for many Netherlands residents.

People with disabilities and a European disabled parking card will still be allowed to park in the designated parking spots in the Antwerp center. People with such a card who wants to park elsewhere must first register their license plate here.

Antwerp residents can also apply for a parking pass for their visitors. Parking with a visitors pass is limited to 3 hours.

Everyone else can park at one of the nine park-and-rides on the outskirts of the city or in the paid parking garages.