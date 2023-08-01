A Dutch hiker was found dead in the Haute-Corse department on the island of Corsica, France, Corse-Matin reported on Tuesday. The authorities initiated the search for him on Sunday evening following a report from his wife, stating that he had gone missing after going on a mountain hike. According to the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the victim was a 41-year-old man from Hengelo.

The French gendarmerie located the body on the night of July 31st to August 1st, next to a mountain trail to the west of the town of Corte. The retrieval of the body required the intervention of a specialized high mountain state police force squad.

The cause of his death remains unknown. According to initial reports, the cause of death might have been a heart attack, Corse-Matin reported. The man is believed to have fallen to the spot where he was found, below the trail.

“Following the discovery of the lifeless body of a Dutch hiker at the starting point of the Tavignanu trail, the Mayor expresses his condolences to his wife and two daughters and offers them his support during this tragic event,” the municipality wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Suite à la découverte du corps sans vie d'un randonneur néerlandais sur le départ du sentier du Tavignanu, le Maire présente ses condoléances à son épouse et ses deux filles et leur apporte son soutien face à ce drame. 🙏🏼

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared that they are providing support to the bereaved