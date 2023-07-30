August will start with changeable and cool weather, including regular rain showers and temperatures around 20 degrees, according to Weeronline. Later in the month, it may become a little sunnier, drier, and also warmer.

The recent weather pattern will continue for a while. At the beginning of August, there will be showers almost every day, as the rain areas move across the country from the west. As a result, the wind can also be quite strong on some days, the weather service warns. "The weather will then be more reminiscent of autumn than summer".

Normally it will also be a lot warmer than the expected 19 to 22 degrees that the thermometers will indicate in the first half of August. Summer temperatures are not expected at the beginning of the month. Only when the sun shows itself for a while is it "pleasant to sit on a terrace, for example", according to Weeronline.

In the second half of the month, it could become more pleasant. The chances of higher temperatures seem to increase, while the changeable weather is likely to slowly decrease. It won't be completely dry, but there will be more room for sunshine. Temperatures will rise more often to 25 degrees or more, so that "it will already feel like summer".

On average, August has 9 summer days, which will probably be noticeable in the second half of August. Especially the northern region could benefit, as the summer break there lasts until the beginning of September, according to Weeronline.