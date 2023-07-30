Image
Sunday, 30 July 2023 - 15:25
A15 closed in both directions due to major fire in a building in Alblasserdam
A fire broke out in a company in Alblasserdam in Zuid-Holland On Sunday. Footage shows flames coming out of the building on the Van Hennaertweg. A lot of black smoke is released.
The fire department reports that the fire is raging on the roof of a large warehouse. Firefighters are using an aerial rescue platform to try to extinguish the fire. Several units have been deployed.
Smoke is drifting across the A15 highway. The ANWB and Rijkswaterstaat report that the highway is therefore closed in both directions.
Reporting by ANP