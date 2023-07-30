A fire broke out in a company in Alblasserdam in Zuid-Holland On Sunday. Footage shows flames coming out of the building on the Van Hennaertweg. A lot of black smoke is released.

Grote brand bij opslagbedrijf in Alblasserdam, A15 afgesloten vanwege rook https://t.co/2JjLQMZAmR — NU.nl (@NUnl) July 30, 2023

The fire department reports that the fire is raging on the roof of a large warehouse. Firefighters are using an aerial rescue platform to try to extinguish the fire. Several units have been deployed.

Smoke is drifting across the A15 highway. The ANWB and Rijkswaterstaat report that the highway is therefore closed in both directions.