Popular European holiday roads will be busy again this weekend. Especially on Saturday, drivers in France, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland will have to be patient, ANWB expects. In France, at the peak, just before noon, there was almost 1100 kilometers of traffic jams, the ANWB said. That is more than last weekend at the busiest time.

In Germany, it will be one of the busiest weekends this summer, with both departing and returning vacation traffic expected. In addition, there will be long traffic jams in both directions between Hamburg and the Danish border. In the south, traffic to and from Austria is very slow.

In Belgium, there is still construction work in Liège causing delays. In Austria, traffic is particularly slow on Saturday on the roads leading to Slovenia. Furthermore, in Switzerland, waiting times at the St. Gotthard tunnel are also increasing again very early, resulting in delays of around two hours. In addition, the ANWB continues to expect heavy traffic congestion on Saturday in the direction of Lake Garda and the coast of Italy.

Furthermore, the peak hours on the French roads heading south are between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., with the A7 between Lyon and Orange being the biggest bottleneck.